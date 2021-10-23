11,883 Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,382,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

MSAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.