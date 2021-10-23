$13.89 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.68 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million.

GLAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,717. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

