$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 729,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,110,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $249.53 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $250.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.