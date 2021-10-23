$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.34. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 987,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,441. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.