$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.70. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,929. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $232.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

