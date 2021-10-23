$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

