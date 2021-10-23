25,031 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

