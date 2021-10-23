31,413 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

CGNT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

