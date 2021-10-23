$334.92 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report sales of $334.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

ZEN stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.23. 1,368,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

