335,617 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Purchased by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 0.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 3,436,257 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

