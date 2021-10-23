33,896 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of TriMas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.