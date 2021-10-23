3,778 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22.

