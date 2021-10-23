$384.88 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report sales of $384.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.04 million to $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

