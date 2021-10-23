$39.58 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post sales of $39.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 79,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

