$431.86 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $431.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

