4,727 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $394,682,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $58.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

