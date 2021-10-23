$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $490.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.20 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

