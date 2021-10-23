4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 5.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 1,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $874.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

