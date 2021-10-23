$51.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post sales of $51.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $206.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.98 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $233.82 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $86.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,751.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,697. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.