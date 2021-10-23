$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to announce $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270,000.00 to $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ SNGX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 474,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

