5,653 Shares in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $36.65 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

