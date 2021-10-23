$590.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $590.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.64 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kirby by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 261,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,746. Kirby has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.