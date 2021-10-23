6,100 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

