62,947 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Acquired by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 5.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 603.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

