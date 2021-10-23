$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $682.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.40 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.