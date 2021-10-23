7,500 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

