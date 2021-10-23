$774.29 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $774.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $781.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.59 million. TransUnion posted sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.31. 543,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

