850 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $426.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.66 and a 200-day moving average of $397.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

