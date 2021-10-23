8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Hits $622,605.93

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $622,605.93 and $302,290.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.03 or 0.99971967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.03 or 0.06742073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00022204 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

