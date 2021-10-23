$9.82 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $9.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the lowest is $9.80 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.52. 767,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.07. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $210.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

