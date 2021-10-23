9,333 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,422,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

