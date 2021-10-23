9,400 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $250,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of FAS stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.