A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $838.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $838.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $852.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $203,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

