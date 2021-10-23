AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.