Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 2,850 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.