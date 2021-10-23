Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,186 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
