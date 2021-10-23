Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,186 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.