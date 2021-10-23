Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $41,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE:CNMD opened at $146.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.