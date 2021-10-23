Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

