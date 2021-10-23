Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

