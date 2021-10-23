Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.49 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.