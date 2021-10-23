Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

MSD stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.