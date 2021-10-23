Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $3,205,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.