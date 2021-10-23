Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $14,614.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

