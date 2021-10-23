Akash Network (AKT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00004487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $311.05 million and $767,563.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,029.30 or 1.00042052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.49 or 0.06665986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021773 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,651,561 coins and its circulating supply is 113,649,306 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

