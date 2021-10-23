Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.