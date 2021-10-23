Alta Park Capital LP Acquires 1,361 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alta Park Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for about 1.4% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.10% of Wix.com worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $197.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

