Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.48.

AIMC traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 445,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

