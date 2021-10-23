American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

