Analysts Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have commented on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.26. 164,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,529. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

