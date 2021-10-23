Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 21.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.72. 622,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,714. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.